NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of Collinsville will have a public meeting to discuss an application for funding of Rehabilitation of Three Water Storage Tanks and Telemetry and Generator Upgrades through the Alabama State Revolving Fund. The meeting will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. CDST at the Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of Collinsville, 170 Main Street, Collinsville, AL 35961. The public is invited to attend and participate. An Environmental Information Document for the project has been prepared and is available for review by the public at the Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of Collinsville, 170 Main Street, Collinsville, AL 35961. Please call James Payton at (256) 845-5315 with any questions.

Publish: March 7, March 14, March 21 and March 28, 2019.