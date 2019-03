PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Valley Head has applied for financial assistance through USDA Rural Development to purchase a fire truck and equipment through the Community Facility Loan and Grant Program for Valley Head community.

A public meeting will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Valley Head Town Hall to discuss the project. All interested parties are invited to attend.

Publish: March 14, 2019.

