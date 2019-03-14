Public Hearing Notice

A Public Hearing will be held on Friday, March 22nd at the DeKalb County Commission Chamber, located at 111 Grand Ave. S. W., Fort Payne, AL 35967, at 10:30 a.m. The hearing will be a Close-Out review of the County’s 2017 CDBG Grant #CY-CM-PF-17-001 for rural roads repairs and resurfacing. The hearing will present a review of the Grant, its cost and related accomplishment.

The Project was undertaken to aide in repairs and upgrades to badly deteriorated roads in an area with a predominantly low-to-moderate income population, and to aid in the provision of public infrastructure, and benefit general health and public welfare.

In addition to the Project, a brief presentation on the CDBG Grant Program and its relationship to the County’s Citizen Participation Plan will be made. Citizens’ comments will be accepted at this time. The purpose of the meeting is to both inform citizens of grant outcomes, and to solicit their views/comments on its success.

This Close-Out Hearing is a part of the County’s Citizen Participation planning process, which is designed to provide all citizens with an opportunity to participate and have input into the planning, implementation, and assessment of DeKalb County’s use of the CDBG program. All interested citizens are invited and encouraged to attend.

Pursuant to Section 27.13, Subpart A, Part 27 of the U.S. Department of Transportation Regulations under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the County makes every effort to provide equal admission and/or access to all citizens, irreguardless of handicap. Any citizen requiring a special accommodation for handicap in order to participate in this hearing function should contact the County Administrator’s office 48 hours prior to the hearing(s) and every reasonable effort will be made to provide appropriate accommodation.

Matt Sharp

County Administrator

DeKalb County Commission

111 Grand Ave. S.W.

Fort Payne, AL 35967

(256)845-8500

Publish: March 14, 2019.