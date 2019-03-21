NOTICE OF VACATION

OF ROAD:

Upon the intent of the DeKalb County Commission, a public hearing was held on March 12, 2019, to consider the vacation of a portion of the following described property in Commission District 3:

All of the abandoned portion of County Road #283, lying between County Road #30 and County Road #891, and being located between the current alignment of said County Road #283 and Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Said property lying in Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 7 East, located north of Collinsville in the Copeland Bridge community.

Having no opposition to the vacation of said property and determining that vacating this property would be in the public interest, the DeKalb County Commission passed a resolution to vacate a portion of County Road #283 at its regularly scheduled meeting on March 12, 2019.

