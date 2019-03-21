Request for Statements of Qualifications

Project Engineers

The Town of Valley Head is soliciting Requests for Statements of Qualifications (RFQ’s) for professional engineering services. This request will be used for the selection of a firm to be the Owner’s CDBG Project Engineers for the period 2019–2020. The required services will involve all services necessary, possibly including, locating, designing, bidding, and monitoring a turnkey project from initial layout/design through construction and final inspection. An RFQ package with detailed requirements and a sample project summary is available at the address below. Responses to this RFQ must be submitted to the Town by common carrier, or in-hand (NO FAX’s/emails) by March 29th, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Any additional inquiries concerning this solicitation can also be directed to the Town’s Grant Project Administrator, Lucas Blankenship, TARCOG, 5075 Research Drive NW, Huntsville, AL. 35805-5912 (256)716-2483 direct/voice mail, lucas.blankenship@tarcog.us

Debra Rhodes,

Town Clerk P.O. Box 126

(41 Anderson St.)

Valley Head, AL 35989

Phone: 256-635-6814 Fax: 256-635-6816 E-mail: vhtownhall@farmerstel.com

Published: March 21st, 2019