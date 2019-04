NOTICE

Jet-Pep, Inc. has completed its work on the Upgrade of Highway 35 Wastewater Pump Station, CDBG Project No. (LR-ED-PF-14-124) for the City of Rainsville. Any person having a claim against the project should notify Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc. PO Box 680869, Fort Payne, AL 35968-1609 no later than May 2nd, 2019.

Publish: April 4, April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2019.

Mountain Valley News