IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-29

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Franklin D. Hammond,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Franklin D. Hammond, deceased, having been granted to Amy Childress, Personal Representative, on the 29 day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Amy Childress

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: February 7, February 14 and

February21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News