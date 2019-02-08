IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-29
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Franklin D. Hammond,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Franklin D. Hammond, deceased, having been granted to Amy Childress, Personal Representative, on the 29 day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Amy Childress
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: February 7, February 14 and
February21, 2019.
Mountain Valley News