STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

CASE NO: 2019-26

In The Matter of

The Last Will and

Testament of

Ellis Ronald Gilbert, deceased

Notice Of Probate

To: All the next of kin of the above Testator, including but not limited to Ronald Ellis Gilbert and, to wit, Kelly Michelle Gilbert, and any other next of kin of the said Ellis Ronald Gilbert, a/k/a Ellis R. Gilbert, resident or nonresident, together with all other persons of interest:

Be hereby notified that there has been filed in this Court a petition for probate of a document purporting to be the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent, and said petition is set for hearing at 10:00 a.m. o’clock on the 14th day of March, 2019, in the courtroom of the Probate Office on the 1st floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse at Fort Payne, at which time you may appear and contest he same should you see fit to do so.

This the 30th day of January, 2019.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News