IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-21

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Beverly Hammons, f/k/a

Beverly Hammons Ott,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Beverly Hammons, deceased, having been granted to Jan Perkins, Personal Representative, on the 28 day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jan Perkins

Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Terry Gillis, LLC

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2019.