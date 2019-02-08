IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-21
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Beverly Hammons, f/k/a
Beverly Hammons Ott,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Beverly Hammons, deceased, having been granted to Jan Perkins, Personal Representative, on the 28 day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Jan Perkins
Personal Representative
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Terry Gillis, LLC
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2019.