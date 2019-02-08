Spread the news
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-15
In the Matter of
The Estate of
James Odell Sharp,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of James Odell Sharp, deceased, have been granted to Anna Marie Sharp Payne, on the 28 day of January, 2019, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave., SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: February 7, February 14 and
February 21, 2019.
Mountain Valley News