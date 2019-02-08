Spread the news









IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-15

In the Matter of

The Estate of

James Odell Sharp,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of James Odell Sharp, deceased, have been granted to Anna Marie Sharp Payne, on the 28 day of January, 2019, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:

Patrick L. Tate

310 Alabama Ave., SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: February 7, February 14 and

February 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News