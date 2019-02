Spread the news









IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-24

In The Matter of The Estate of Ruth Poole,

deceased

Notice Of Hearing On

Petition To Probate

WILL of Ruth Poole

A petition to probate the WILL of Ruth Poole has been filed in the above estate by Kaye Gibbs and the same shall come for hearing before this Court on the 3rd day of April, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

Publish: February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News