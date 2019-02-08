Spread the news









IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2019-31

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Joyce C. Wallace,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 4th day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

This the 4th day of February, 2019.

Jimmy Ray Wallace

and

Irby Wallace, Jr.

Executors

Publish: February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News