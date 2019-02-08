Spread the news
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2019-31
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Joyce C. Wallace,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 4th day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
This the 4th day of February, 2019.
Jimmy Ray Wallace
and
Irby Wallace, Jr.
Executors
Publish: February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2019.
Mountain Valley News