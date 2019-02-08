Spread the news
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-14
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Jimmy Dan Defelice,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the estate of Jimmy Dan Defelice, deceased, having been granted to Jean O’Connell, Executrix on the 28 day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of
DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: February 7, February 14 and
February 21, 2019.