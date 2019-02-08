Spread the news









IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-14

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Jimmy Dan Defelice,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the estate of Jimmy Dan Defelice, deceased, having been granted to Jean O’Connell, Executrix on the 28 day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of

DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: February 7, February 14 and

February 21, 2019.