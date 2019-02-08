Spread the news









IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2019-22

In The Matter of

The Estate of

R.H. Horton,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 29 day of January, 2019 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 29 day of January, 2019.

Shelia D. Ivey,

Personal Representative

Publish: February 7, February 14 and

February 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News