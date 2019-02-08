Spread the news
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2019-22
In The Matter of
The Estate of
R.H. Horton,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 29 day of January, 2019 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
This the 29 day of January, 2019.
Shelia D. Ivey,
Personal Representative
Publish: February 7, February 14 and
February 21, 2019.
Mountain Valley News