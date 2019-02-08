Spread the news









STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

CASE NO: 2019-25

In The Matter of

The Last Will and

Testament of

Lucille Gilbert Clonce, deceased

To: All the next of kin of the above testatrix, all the next of kin of Jimmy Hugh Gilbert, deceased, all the next of kin of Bobby Joe Gilbert, deceased, including but not limited to Michael Gilbert, all next of kin of Ellis Ronald Gilbert, deceased, including but not limited to To Ronald Ellis Gilbert and, to wit, Kelly Michelle Gilbert, and any other next of kin of the said Lucille G. Clonce, a/k/a Lucille Gilbert Clonce, resident or nonresident, together with all other persons of interest:

Be hereby notified that there has been filed in this Court a petition for probate of a document purporting to be the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent, and said petition is set for hearing at 10:00 a.m. o’clock on the 14th day of March, 2019, in the courtroom of the Probate Office on the 1st floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse at Fort Payne, at which time you may appear and contest the same should you see fit to do so.

This the 30th day of January, 2019.

Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: February 7, 2019; February 14, 2019 and February 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News