IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-47

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Walter Scotty Drain,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Walter Scotty Drain, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 15 day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Tonda Darlene Drain

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: February 21, February 28 and

March 7, 2019.

Mountain Valley News