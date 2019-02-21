IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-47
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Walter Scotty Drain,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Walter Scotty Drain, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 15 day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Tonda Darlene Drain
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: February 21, February 28 and
March 7, 2019.
Mountain Valley News