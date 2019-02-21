IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-46
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Ronald W. Zanzig,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the estate of Ronald W. Zanzig, deceased having been granted to Jeffrey S. Zanzig, Executor on the 13 day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge of
DeKalb County, AL
Publish: February 21, February 28 and March 7, 2019.
Mountain Valley News