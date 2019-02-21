IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-46

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Ronald W. Zanzig,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the estate of Ronald W. Zanzig, deceased having been granted to Jeffrey S. Zanzig, Executor on the 13 day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge of

DeKalb County, AL

Publish: February 21, February 28 and March 7, 2019.

Mountain Valley News