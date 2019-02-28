IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-58
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Craig Carlos Stanfill,
deceased
Notice Of Petition Of Distribution Under
Alabama Small
Estate Act
This day came Melissa Owen Stanfill and filed her Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of her late husband, Craig Carlos Stanfill, who departed this life on or about January 11, 2019.
The deceased did not own any real property and his personal property was less than $25,000.
This action is taken pursuant to the Alabama Small Estate Act.
Done this on the 22nd day of February, 2019.
Ronnie Osborn
Judge of Probate
Publish: February 28, 2019.