IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-48
In The Matter of
The Estate of
David Glenn Ramey,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of David Glenn Ramey, deceased, having been granted to Kathie Ramey, Personal Representative, on the 19th day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Kathie Ramey
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: February 28, March 7 and March 14, 2019.