IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2015-180

IN RE: The Estate of

Grady Webb, an incapacitated adult person.

Notice Of Filing Of

Final Settlement

You Will Take Notice that Tim Porter, as Conservator of the Estate of Grady Webb, An Incapacitated Person, filed his Petition For Final Settlement of said Estate on the 8th day of February, 2019, and that the 28th day of March, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. o’clock has been appointed for hearing upon said Petition.

Done this 8th day of February, 2019.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: February 28, March 7 & March 14, 2019.