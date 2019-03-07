IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-63
IN RE: The Estate of
Nancy G. Smith,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Justin Tyler Smith, as Administrator of the Estate of Nancy G. Smith, deceased, on the 27th day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Justin Tyler Smith,
Administrator
of the Estate of
Nancy G. Smith,
deceased.
Publish: March 7, March 14 and March 21, 2019.
Mountain Valley News