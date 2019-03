IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-04

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Melvin Macon Anderson,

deceased

Notice

The petition for final settlement filed by Jack Anderson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Melvin Macon Anderson, deceased, shall come for hearing on the 10th day of April, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: March 7, March 14 and March 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News