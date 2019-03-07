IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-64
IN RE: Estate of
Wendell Jessie Nabors,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Wendell Jessie Nabors, deceased, having been granted to Jeffery Wayne Nabors, on the 1st day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Alan L. Jackson,
Esquire
(256)281-9589
Publish: March 7, March 14 and March 21, 2019.