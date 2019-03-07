IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-64

IN RE: Estate of

Wendell Jessie Nabors,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Wendell Jessie Nabors, deceased, having been granted to Jeffery Wayne Nabors, on the 1st day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Alan L. Jackson,

Esquire

(256)281-9589

Publish: March 7, March 14 and March 21, 2019.