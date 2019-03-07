IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-33
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Janie Ann Howard,
deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the Estate of Janie Ann Howard, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Cheryl Owens
Publish: March 7, March 14 and March 21, 2019.
Mountain Valley News