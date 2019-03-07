IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-33

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Janie Ann Howard,

deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Janie Ann Howard, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Cheryl Owens

Publish: March 7, March 14 and March 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News