IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2019-59

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Charles Ray Bramblett,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the estate of Charles Ray Bramblett, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of February, 2019 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Charles Ray Bramblett are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Patrick H. Tate

Administrator

Publish: March 7, March 14 and March 21, 2019.