IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2019-59
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Charles Ray Bramblett,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the estate of Charles Ray Bramblett, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of February, 2019 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Charles Ray Bramblett are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Patrick H. Tate
Administrator
Publish: March 7, March 14 and March 21, 2019.