IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Lionel Woods,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of February, 2019 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

This the 26th day of February, 2019.

Benita McNew

Administrator

Publish: March 7, 2019; March 14, 2019 and March 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News