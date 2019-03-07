IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2019-41
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Wilma Jean Thompson,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary on the estate of Wilma Jean Thompson, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of February, 2019, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Wilma Jean Thompson are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Carolyn Denise Thompson
Publish: March 7, 2019; March 14, 2019 and March 21, 2019.
Mountain Valley News