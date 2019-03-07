IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2019-41

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Wilma Jean Thompson,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary on the estate of Wilma Jean Thompson, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of February, 2019, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Wilma Jean Thompson are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Carolyn Denise Thompson

Publish: March 7, 2019; March 14, 2019 and March 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News