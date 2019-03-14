IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-336

IN RE: The Estate of

Rosie L. Brewer,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the estate of Rosie L. Brewer, deceased, having been granted to Patricia R. Kendrick, Executrix on the 7th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Publish: March 14, March 21 and March 28, 2019.