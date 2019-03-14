IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-336
IN RE: The Estate of
Rosie L. Brewer,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the estate of Rosie L. Brewer, deceased, having been granted to Patricia R. Kendrick, Executrix on the 7th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Publish: March 14, March 21 and March 28, 2019.