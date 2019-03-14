IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-72
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Virgie Morris,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Virgie Morris, deceased, having been granted to James Morris, Personal Representative, on the 7th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
James Morris
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: March 14, March 21 and March 28, 2019.
Mountain Valley News