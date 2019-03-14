IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-72

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Virgie Morris,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the estate of Virgie Morris, deceased, having been granted to James Morris, Personal Representative, on the 7th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James Morris

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: March 14, March 21 and March 28, 2019.

Mountain Valley News