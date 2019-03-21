IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-26

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Ellis Ronald Gilbert,

deceased

Order Re-Setting

Hearing Date

This case was set for hearing on March 14, 2019 before the Honorable Ronnie Osborn and it has been determined that not all parties have received proper notification. That hearing is hereby CANCELLED and is RE-SET for the 11th day of April, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock a.m.

It is Further, Ordered, Adjudged and Decreed by the Court that notice be issued and served upon all the heirs at law and next of kin, via publication in the Mountain Valley News once a week, for three consecutive weeks, of the filing of the said petitions and of the day and time fixed by the Court for hearing thereon.

Done and Ordered this 12th day of March, 2019.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2019.