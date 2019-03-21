IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-26

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Ellis Ronald Gilbert,

deceased

Notice Of Probate

Hearing

TO: All the next of kin of the above Testator, including but not limited to Ronald Ellis Gilbert and, to wit, Kelley Michelle Gilbert, and any other next of kin of the said Ellis Ronald Gilbert, a.k.a. Ellis R. Gilbert, resident or non resident, together with all other persons of interest:

Be hereby notified that there has been filed in the Court a petition for probate of a document purporting to be the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent, and said petition is set for hearing at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 11th day of April, 2019, in the courtroom of the Probate Office on the 1st floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse at Fort Payne, AL at which time you may appear and contest the same should you see fit to do so.

This the 12th day of March, 2019.

Ronnie Osborn,

Judge of Probate

Publish: March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2019.