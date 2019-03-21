IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2019-34

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Annie Mae Orr Jones,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Annie Mae Orr Jones, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of March, 2019

by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the Estate of Annie Mae Orr Jones are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Mary Orr

Publish: March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2019.

Mountain Valley News