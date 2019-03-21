IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-019

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Peggy Pippin,

deceased

Notice Of Petition

For Final Settlement

A Petition to Probate Will and Petition for Letters Testamentary in the Estate of Peggy Pippin, deceased, having been filed by Cynthia Lynn Tribble, notice hereby is given to all those heirs at law and next of kin and devisees of Peggy Pippins, deceased, whose whereabouts are unknown, including but not limited to Patricia Darlene Vela, that this matter shall come for hearing on the 16th day of April, 2019 at 10:30 o’clock a.m. in the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done this 12th day of March, 2019.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge of DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: March 21, March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News