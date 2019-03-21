IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-019
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Peggy Pippin,
deceased
Notice Of Petition
For Final Settlement
A Petition to Probate Will and Petition for Letters Testamentary in the Estate of Peggy Pippin, deceased, having been filed by Cynthia Lynn Tribble, notice hereby is given to all those heirs at law and next of kin and devisees of Peggy Pippins, deceased, whose whereabouts are unknown, including but not limited to Patricia Darlene Vela, that this matter shall come for hearing on the 16th day of April, 2019 at 10:30 o’clock a.m. in the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Done this 12th day of March, 2019.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge of DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: March 21, March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.
Mountain Valley News