IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-12
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Elizabeth Ray Tullis,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Elizabeth Ray Tullis, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Katie Gillis
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Phone: 256-845-9800.
Publish: March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2019.
Mountain Valley News