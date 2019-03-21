IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-12

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Elizabeth Ray Tullis,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Elizabeth Ray Tullis, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Katie Gillis

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Phone: 256-845-9800.

Publish: March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2019.

Mountain Valley News