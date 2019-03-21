IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2018-372

In The Matter of

Susan Fox Butler,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Susan Fox Butler, deceased, having been granted to Emily Murphree, Personal Representative, on the 8th day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Emily Murphree

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2019.

Mountain Valley News