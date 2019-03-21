IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-372
In The Matter of
Susan Fox Butler,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Susan Fox Butler, deceased, having been granted to Emily Murphree, Personal Representative, on the 8th day of January, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Emily Murphree
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2019.
Mountain Valley News