IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR-2018-900070

Tracy B. Haney,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Luther R. Reagan,

Defendant,

Notice Of Divorce Action

Luther R. Reagan, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer Tracy B. Haney’s complaint for Divorce and other relief by the 18th day of May, 2019, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No: DR-18-900070, in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done this 26th day of March, 2019.

Todd Greeson

Circuit Court Clerk

Beck & Beck, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 680066

Fort Payne, AL 35968

(256)845-1691

Maribel@rdblawyers.com

Publish: March 28, April 4, April 11 and April 18, 2019.

Mountain Valley News