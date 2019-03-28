IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: DR-2018-900070
Tracy B. Haney,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Luther R. Reagan,
Defendant,
Notice Of Divorce Action
Luther R. Reagan, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer Tracy B. Haney’s complaint for Divorce and other relief by the 18th day of May, 2019, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No: DR-18-900070, in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Done this 26th day of March, 2019.
Todd Greeson
Circuit Court Clerk
Beck & Beck, P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 680066
Fort Payne, AL 35968
(256)845-1691
Maribel@rdblawyers.com
Publish: March 28, April 4, April 11 and April 18, 2019.
Mountain Valley News