IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-84

IN RE: The Estate of

Rusty Parmer,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that on March 20, 2019 Letters of Administration were granted to Ashley Minor, as Administratrix of the Estate of Rusty Parmer, deceased, who departed this life August 31, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ashley Minor,

Administratrix of the

Estate of Rusty Parmer,

deceased

Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News