IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-84
IN RE: The Estate of
Rusty Parmer,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that on March 20, 2019 Letters of Administration were granted to Ashley Minor, as Administratrix of the Estate of Rusty Parmer, deceased, who departed this life August 31, 2018, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ashley Minor,
Administratrix of the
Estate of Rusty Parmer,
deceased
Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.
Mountain Valley News