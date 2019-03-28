IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-79

IN RE: The Estate of

Robert Lester Love, Jr.

deceased

Notice of Appointment of

Personal Representative

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Mary L. Love on 3-15-19, by Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

George Hartline

Hartline Law Office

4429 Hwy.35

Section, AL 35771

256-999-0202

Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News