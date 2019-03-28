IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-79
IN RE: The Estate of
Robert Lester Love, Jr.
deceased
Notice of Appointment of
Personal Representative
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Mary L. Love on 3-15-19, by Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
George Hartline
Hartline Law Office
4429 Hwy.35
Section, AL 35771
256-999-0202
Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.
Mountain Valley News