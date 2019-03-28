IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-81

IN RE: The Estate of

Montez Lelldel Jones,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Jared Farmer, as Executor of the Estate of Montez Lelldel Jones, deceased, on the 21st day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jared Farmer

Executor

Of the Estate of

Montez Lelldel Jones

Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News