IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-035

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Martha Marie Jackson,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Martha Marie Jackson, deceased having been granted to Lisa Jackson, Executrix on the 19th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of

DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: March 28, April 4, and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News