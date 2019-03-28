IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-035
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Martha Marie Jackson,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Martha Marie Jackson, deceased having been granted to Lisa Jackson, Executrix on the 19th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of
DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: March 28, April 4, and April 11, 2019.
Mountain Valley News