IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2019-52
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Paul Frank Egley,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of March, 2019 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
This the 20th day of March, 2019.
Donna Louise Egley
Executrix
Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.
Mountain Valley News