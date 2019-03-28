IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2019-52

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Paul Frank Egley,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of March, 2019 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

This the 20th day of March, 2019.

Donna Louise Egley

Executrix

Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News