STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB, IN THE PROBATE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

CASE NO: 2019-25

In The Matter of the

Last Will and Testament

of Lucille Gilbert Clonce, a/k/a Lucille G. Clonce, deceased.

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary on said Estate of Lucille Gilbert Clonce, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time required by law or the same will be forever bared.

/s/ Janice Gilbert

Executor

Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News