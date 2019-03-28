IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-66

IN RE: The Estate of

Willis Dale Daniel,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Dean Daniel, Personal Representative, on the 18th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Dean Daniel

Personal Representative

Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News