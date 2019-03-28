IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-66
IN RE: The Estate of
Willis Dale Daniel,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Dean Daniel, Personal Representative, on the 18th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Dean Daniel
Personal Representative
Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.
Mountain Valley News