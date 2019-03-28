IN THE PROBATE COURT, DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-83

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Ellen Frances Wade,

deceased

Administratrix’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Administratrix of the Estate of Ellen Frances Wade, deceased, having been granted unto the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Sherry McKelvey

Brenda Joyce Baine

Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.

Mountain Valley News