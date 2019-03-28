IN THE PROBATE COURT, DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-83
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Ellen Frances Wade,
deceased
Administratrix’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Administratrix of the Estate of Ellen Frances Wade, deceased, having been granted unto the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Sherry McKelvey
Brenda Joyce Baine
Publish: March 28, April 4 and April 11, 2019.
Mountain Valley News