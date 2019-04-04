IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2018-367
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Homer Breedwell,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the estate of Homer Breedwell, deceased, having been granted to Joyce Overton, Executrix on the 27th day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge
DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: April 4, April 11 and April 18, 2019.
Mountain Valley News