IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2019-86

IN RE: The Estate of

Russell F. Sims,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of March, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 18th day of March, 2019.

Lovelda Sims

Publish: April 4, April 11 and April 18, 2019.

Mountain Valley News