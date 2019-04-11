IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-96

IN RE: The Estate of

Johnny L. Bishop,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Sharron L. O’Neal, as Administratrix of the Estate of Johnny L. Bishop, deceased, on the 3rd day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sharron L. O’Neal,

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Johnny L. Bishop,

deceased

Publish: April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2019.

Mountain Valley News