IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO: 2018-262

In The Matter of

The Estate of

John W. Day,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of John W. Day, deceased, have been granted to John Michael Day, on the 8th day of April, 2019, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:

Patrick L. Tate

310 Alabama Ave. SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish:: April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2019.