IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO: 2018-262
In The Matter of
The Estate of
John W. Day,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate of John W. Day, deceased, have been granted to John Michael Day, on the 8th day of April, 2019, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave. SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish:: April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2019.