IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-95

IN RE: The Estate of

David W. Henegar,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Karen J. Griffin and David E. Henegar, as Executors of the Estate of David W. Henegar, deceased, on the 3rd day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Karen J. Griffin

and

David E. Henegar,

Co-Executor of the

Estate of

David W. Henegar,

deceased

/s/ David E. Henegar

Co-Executor of the

Estate of

David W. Henegar,

deceased

Publish: April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2019.

Mountain Valley News