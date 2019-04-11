IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-95
IN RE: The Estate of
David W. Henegar,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Karen J. Griffin and David E. Henegar, as Executors of the Estate of David W. Henegar, deceased, on the 3rd day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Karen J. Griffin
and
David E. Henegar,
Co-Executor of the
Estate of
David W. Henegar,
deceased
/s/ David E. Henegar
Co-Executor of the
Estate of
David W. Henegar,
deceased
Publish: April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2019.
Mountain Valley News