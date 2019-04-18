IN THE PROBATE COURT OF SAID COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2019-26

In The Matter of the

Last Will and Testament of Ellis Ronald Gilbert,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary on said Estate of Ellis Ronald Gilbert, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Janice Gilbert

Executor

Publish: April 18 April 25 and May 2, 2019.